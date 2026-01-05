Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

Both the number of real estate transactions and the highest price paid for an apartment decreased in 2025 in the western coastal town Haapsalu, newspaper Lääne Elu reported.

"I do not remember a year this difficult, where none of the usual patterns held," said broker Annely Sermat.

At times when many deals are usually made, none were concluded last year, and vice versa, she explained.

In Haapsalu, 149 apartment sales transactions were concluded last year, which is 17 fewer, or 10 percent less, than in 2024.

Last year, the average price per square meter in Haapsalu was €1,935, while in 2024 the average was €1,852 per square meter.

The most expensive apartment sold last year was over 70 m² and cost €415,800, in 2024, the most expensive apartment was sold for €564,800.

