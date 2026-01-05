X!

Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

News
A street in Haapsalu's Old Town.
A street in Haapsalu's Old Town. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Both the number of real estate transactions and the highest price paid for an apartment decreased in 2025 in the western coastal town Haapsalu, newspaper Lääne Elu reported.

"I do not remember a year this difficult, where none of the usual patterns held," said broker Annely Sermat.

At times when many deals are usually made, none were concluded last year, and vice versa, she explained.

In Haapsalu, 149 apartment sales transactions were concluded last year, which is 17 fewer, or 10 percent less, than in 2024.

Last year, the average price per square meter in Haapsalu was €1,935, while in 2024 the average was €1,852 per square meter.

The most expensive apartment sold last year was over 70 m² and cost €415,800, in 2024, the most expensive apartment was sold for €564,800.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Lääne Elu

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

New documentary tells story of Estonian zombie-folk Eurovision stars Puuluup

18:33

Estonia enters its swift era as 2026 bird of the year announced

17:54

Tartu Snow Park a hive of activity as winter weather finally arrives

17:25

Arrival of winter brings crowds to Ida-Viru County ski slopes

16:43

Survival handbook author: Everyone should have crisis plan in place

16:23

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip

16:10

Small Saaremaa bakery closes doors as logistics costs balloon

15:48

Broker: 2025 was a 'difficult' year for Haapsalu real estate

15:45

Former Estonian PM: US a global power we would be foolish to shun or ignore

15:04

Mark Lajal out in Canberra after hard fought first round match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:00

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

02.01

Russian Orthodox priest banned from entering Estonia on security grounds

03.01

Illegally parked vehicles removed from Estonia's Koidula border crossing

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

10:05

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

02.01

Hedgehog declared Estonia's Animal of the Year for 2026

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

10:37

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

01.01

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo