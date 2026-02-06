X!

Justice ministry: Stake in media delivery company Levira must be maintained

News
Tallinn's TV tower. The iconic tourist attraction would likely be moved to the state's real estate company before the sale of AS Levira
Tallinn's TV tower. The iconic tourist attraction would likely be moved to the state's real estate company before the sale of AS Levira Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)
News

The Ministry of Justice says Levira's role has grown, as its masts ensure vital services reach people and TV alerts work even if mobile networks fail.

The Ministry of Finance reached out to the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of the Interior to assess which of media infrastructure company Levira's services operate within a functioning market, which do not and to gather the ministries' views on whether the state should retain its stake in Levira, along with their assessments of the company's goals and performance.

Tõnu Grünberg, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs, responded that the state should retain its stake in Levira. According to him, Levira's importance has increased rather than diminished over time.

"The tall masts under Levira's control remain critically important as they ensure that services vital to the state reach as much of the population as possible," Grünberg said.

He added that Levira remains the only telecom company in Estonia offering over-the-air nationwide digital television broadcasting or DVB-T. It is through Levira that channels such as ETV, ETV2 and ETV+ are available free of charge and over the air.

"DVB-T is a crucial media transmission platform, providing an additional means of accessing television in cases where data services may be disrupted," Grünberg noted. "This gives the state an alternative way to issue emergency alerts and behavioral guidance to the public during crises, nationwide."

According to Grünberg, Levira is currently developing a 5G broadcasting solution that would serve as a reliable communications channel for informing the public in emergency situations.

The project is still in the testing phase and involves cooperation from the Ministry of the Interior, the Rescue Board, the Defense Forces, the Emergency Response Center, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of the Interior's IT and Development Center, the State Information and Communication Technology Foundation and the Government Office.

The Estonian state owns 51 percent of Levira, with the remaining 49 percent held by French telecommunications company TDF.

Levira's responsibilities include providing services necessary for compiling broadcasting programs and transmitting them. The company is obligated to ensure the transmission of nationwide public broadcasting programs throughout Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Estonia hands Russia diplomatic not over night-time border closures

17:19

17-year-old Estonian footballer signs to Saint-Étienne for over €1 million

16:54

Auvere oil shale power plant back up and running

16:20

Justice ministry: Stake in media delivery company Levira must be maintained

15:58

12 Estonian defense firms picked for €1.8 million development support

15:41

Tartu-Riga train changes hit rural Southern Estonia hardest

15:04

Georgian artist meets Estonia's late painter Paul Kondas in new show

14:33

Experts: Government laying ground for not endorsing Karis second term

14:02

Estonian e-residency program brought in €125 million in 2025

13:24

Toronto-born actor Alden Kirss has 'no regrets' about Estonian theater career

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:18

Estonia to close border crossing points at night after 'irrational' Russian behavior Updated

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

05.02

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

05.02

Wise co-founder on life in London and company's new Tallinn office

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

10:09

Tallinn-area icebreaking begins next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over Updated

08:52

Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel suffers explosion in Gulf of Finland

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo