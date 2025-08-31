X!

Estonia's first DAB+ digital radio transmitters on air from September

DAB radio.
DAB radio. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
DAB+ digital radio transmitters will begin operating across Estonia from September 1, providing access to a total of 23 radio channels, including four from ERR.

DAB+ transmitters will start operating in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Koeru, and Valgjärve from Monday.

The next work will expand to Haapsalu, Kohtla-Nõmme in Ida-Viru County, Orissaare in Saaremaa, and Pehka in Lääne-Viru County in October, said Indrek Lepp, board member and media services director at Levira.

Compared to the analog ultra-shortwave, or FM, technology, DAB+ offers better and more consistent sound quality as well as more opportunities for additional services.

A digital radio screen can display supplementary content and emergency alerts.

"Although DAB+ is a digital solution, listening to the radio via DAB+ does not require an internet connection—only a radio receiver that supports DAB+," Lepp, explained.

The existing FM transmitter network will continue to operate alongside DAB+.

"There are still many radio receivers in Estonia that do not support DAB+, which is why it is important to maintain the FM transmitter network. This is especially crucial in a potential crisis situation, where information must reach as many people in Estonia as possible," Lepp said.

DAB+ digital radio has been on air in Estonia as a test service since December 2022.

"As the digital radio test network is being shut down and the permanent DAB+ transmitter network is being switched on, there will be silence on digital radio from midnight to approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, September 1," Lepp said.

Editor: Helen Wright

