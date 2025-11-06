Rae Spordikool/Viaston make next round in Europe Cup

Women's volleyball team Rae Spordikool/Viaston are through to the next round of the CEV Challenge Cup, despite losing their second leg 3:2 at home to Skopje Rabotnicki (North Macedonia).

Rae had beaten the same opponent, 14-time domestic champions, 3:0 at home on Tuesday, meaning two set victories were enough to advance. As it had been on Tuesday, the sports hall in Jüri, just outside Tallinn, was packed with spectators cheering loudly for the home team, according to volley.ee. This series also marked the first European-level competition for the Estonian club.

However, Rae also had to cope with a significant challenge on Wednesday without their highly experienced main setter, Julija Mõnnakmäe, who injured a metacarpal bone in the first game and was reduced to watching the second leg with her arm in a cast. Her replacement, 19-year-old Liis-Marii Vilem, stepped in.

The opening set was evenly matched until, at 8:8, a Rae error allowed Rabotnicki to take a two-point lead. A timeout from head coach Raigo Tatrik helped Rae equalize at 12:12, but Rabotnicki pulled ahead to win 25:19.

In the second set, Rae started strong, taking a 3:0 lead, and extended it to 10:7 after a service ace. Despite Rabotnicki equalizing at 13:13, Rae regained control and won 25:20, needing just one more set to advance.

Rae dominated the third set, leading 16:11 midway through, and after a strong serving stretch, won 25:14 to secure their spot in the next round.

The fourth set saw several substitutes come in for Rae, who fought back from a 10:10 tie to 15:15, and later 22:22, but Rabotnicki won 25:22.

Rabotnicki stormed through the fifth set, quickly jumping to an 11:3 lead and ultimately winning 15:5 to claim the match.

Post-match, player Liis Kiviloo shared her thoughts: "This is what we came for. In the first set, you could see the opponent had done their homework, it was tough, and we also had to adjust to a new setter. From the second set onward, the chemistry clicked, we took our two sets, and it was awesome!"

Top scorer for Rae was Nette Peit with 12 points. Rae SK/Viaston's reception and attack both stood at 34 percent, with 7 points scored from blocks. They delivered 11 service aces and committed 13 service errors.

Looking ahead, the home fans get to see one more match later this month, when Rae host Praha Olymp in the 1/16 finals.

