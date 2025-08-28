X!

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

Mart Seim.
Mart Seim. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
Weightlifter Mart Seim will miss the world championships taking place in Norway from the start of next month, after contracting a virus, Õhtuleht reported.

Seim, 34, who took European Championships silver in the spring,

Said: "In June I caught some virus and my body weight even dropped to 141 kilos for a while, which is 13 kilos, down compared with my best competitions."

"When I started with preparation again, the body wasn't cooperating with me; it needed a bit more time to recover," adding that, but for the virus, he would definitely have competed at the world championships in Norway.

Seim said he will now more calmly prepare for the next European Championships in Batumi, Georgia, next April. "Right now, volume training is going on again. After the Paris Olympics, I also carried out a long preparation, which worked very well for the spring. I will continue with more or less the same tactics."

Seim has won three major championship medals in his career: World silver in Houston in 2015 and European bronze in 2016, in addition to the European silver he won this year.

The Weightlifting World Championships take place this year in Førde in western Norway, October 1-10.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Source: Õhtuleht

