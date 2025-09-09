X!

Vassiljev looks forward to final game for Estonian national team against Andorra

News
Konstantin Vassiljev.
Konstantin Vassiljev. Source: ERR
News

Ahead of Estonia's friendly against Andorra, Konstantin Vassiljev, who is making his final appearance for the national team, was modest about his playing form.

After recording a 0-5 defeat against Italy in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, the Estonian national team can now focus on Tuesday's friendly against Andorra. Based on results from past meetings between the two sides, Estonia are expected to approach the game with a positive attitude. Estonia have recorded victory in all of their 12 previous matches against Andorra.

Tuesday's game is even more special as it will be the last time Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste take the field for the national team. Teniste has kept in shape playing for Tartu JK Welco in the Estonian second division this season.

Meaanwhile Vassiljev, who has been FC Flora Tallinn head coach since the end of last year, remained modest when assessing his own playing form.

"Fortunately, the coaches are so smart that [Monday's] training was more like a walkabout," Vassiljev said at a pre-match press conference.

"Taijo still plays so much that he is always in good shape. I didn't have to do any extra training, I just had to do a little training. I've basically been out of this routine for eight months and just needed to move a little to be able to get on the field," added Vassiljev, who has earned a record 158 international caps, scoring 26 goals.

Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste. Source: Brit Maria Tael

"After a serious knee injury, it was a motivator to some extent to get my knee back in shape and recover from a serious injury. But I didn't think about it myself for a while," added Teniste. "Every game in the national team is special, especially when you play in front of your home crowd, and it's definitely a day I'll remember for the rest of my life."

For head coach Jürgen Henn, who has been at the helm of the national team for just over a year, the match against Andorra will be his first friendly international.

"It's a completely different situation, where we have two totally different teams and perhaps haven't played with a team like this in a long time. The challenge is different, where we expect to have more of the ball and to attack," said Henn.

Nevertheless, Andorra may also fancy their chances of getting a result against Estonia. The minnows only lost 0-2 to England on Saturday and have proved difficult to break down.

The men's international friendly between Estonian and Andorra takes place on Tuesday, September 9 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Estonian time, with live coverage on ETV2 here from 6.45 p.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Tartu's traditional autumn fair 'Maarjalaat' takes place this Saturday

19:02

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

18:44

Divers to uncover mystery of Narva-Jõesuu fishing wreck over 50 years on

18:19

Parempoolsed unveil candidates for Tallinn elections, led by Lavly Perling

18:13

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

18:00

Vassiljev looks forward to final game for Estonian national team against Andorra

17:41

Analyst: Lowering taxes on food could make Estonia cheaper

17:07

Daniil Glinka rises 43 places in ATP rankings after Cassis performance

16:34

New photography show in Tartu captures last chapter of Toronto Estonian House

16:01

Expert: There's hope US withdrawal from Europe will be largely painless

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

19:02

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

07.09

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

07:56

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

08.09

Oliver Laas: Chat control as the foundation of a surveillance society

08.09

Lost mushroom pickers make fall a busy time for Estonia's police patrol dogs

18:13

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

08.09

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo