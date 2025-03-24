Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

Major changes are in store for Foorum Center in the heart of Tallinn, including a name change, said US Real Estate owner Urmas Sõõrumaa.

When the Sõõrumaa-owned US Real Estate acquired Foorum Center in 2022, the goal was to create a more cohesive business environment in the vicinity of the center and the adjacent Rotermann Quarter, and to open up Rotermann Quarter in the direction of Narva maantee.

Now, the company is putting its plans into action.

Sõõrumaa told ERR that construction for major incoming brands is already underway on four or five sites at the center, but added that even bigger changes lie ahead for the entire complex.

"Even up to and including a name change," he said, adding that the center will see a full makeover, both inside and out.

According to Sõõrumaa, it's too soon to discuss all the details publicly, but ideally, the current Foorum Center will be opened up more toward the old post office building across the street. Major changes will get underway in the coming months and are expected to continue through next year.

"Exciting new tenants are coming in," he confirmed.

Asked whether new tenants might include a supermarket, however, the businessman declined to comment, noting that there are several interested parties.

"A few months from now, things will be clearer, and the exterior will definitely look brighter too," he added.

Located at the intersection of Hobujaama tänav and Narva maantee, Foorum Center currently features a retail floor at the street level, and office spaces on the upper floors. In total, the complex offers 9,600 square meters of leasable space, split evenly between retail and office space.

US Real Estate's property portfolio includes more than 100,000 square meters of leasable space and over 200,000 square meters of projects under development, including Golden Gate, the property at Laeva 5, Patarei Sea Fortress and Park Tondi. The company's development projects also include Rotermann Quarter itself.

--

