Rävala Gallery development to kick off with archaeological dig in spring

Development of a business district located in Tallinn's city center, bordered by Rävala and Estonia boulevards, will begin this spring with planned archaeological excavations, according to Jüri Etverk, CEO of the property's owner, Go Group.

The so-called "Projekteerijate maja" at Rävala 8 has been closed since December. "It was an exciting building, which served the city's residents for a long time and now it was the right time to allow it to retire. A big thank you to all the tenants over the years, especially to those who stayed until the very end," said Jüri Etverk, CEO of Go Group.

The building, which in its final years housed only a few tenants, saw occasional minor incidents of disorder, according to Meelis Aab, head of Go Property.

"The closed building is now under surveillance and any attempted break-ins will be swiftly handled by a security company. We are also enclosing the property with a construction fence, which is already in place along Rävala puiestee and will be completed in the inner courtyard this week," Aab said.

The construction timeline remains difficult to predict, according to Etverk.

"We are currently in the phase of conducting various studies, analyses and other preparatory work. This spring, we will begin with the planned archaeological excavations, which will cover both the Rävala 8 and Estonia puiestee 1/3 properties," Etverk explained.

Go Group does not yet have all the necessary building permits for the business district's development.

"Comprehensive development of the district requires various building permits. For instance, we plan to start by demolishing auxiliary buildings located in the courtyard and relocating various utility lines. Hopefully, the preparation and processing of these applications will proceed at a reasonable pace," Etverk added.

In the fall, the Tallinn Administrative Court annulled part of the zoning plan for the Rävala business district, which significantly impacts the value of apartments in a neighboring building.

At the end of November last year, the Tallinn city government approved a detailed plan that envisions replacing the current Meloni shopping center and the Projekteerijate maja with the Rävala Gallery commercial and business district.

However, residents of Kaubamaja 4 are dissatisfied with the plans and challenged the zoning decision in the Tallinn Administrative Court.

The residents specifically objected to a commercial building planned for the site of the current Meloni shopping center.

The architectural design for the Rävala Gallery is by KOKO architects.

The district's total gross floor area exceeds 67,000 square meters and includes spaces for services, retail, offices and a hotel. In addition to the buildings, the developer plans to create a glass-covered indoor street between Rävala and Estonia boulevards, along with landscaped squares, an outdoor café and a fountain.

The Rävala Gallery is owned by Go Group.

