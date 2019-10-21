ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallinn city buses. Image is illustrative.
Tallinn city buses. Image is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn City Government's plans to create new bus routes and expand existing services have been stalled due to a lack of bus drivers.

ERR reported on Monday that Tallinn wants to hire 50 new drivers but is having problems with recruitment.  

The city had planned to open five new bus routes or extend existing ones in Tallinn this year, but will not be able to due to a lack of drivers.

Officials are considering lowering the minimum age requirement for drivers, but such a measure will not bring results immediately. Rising wages will also not solve the problem, said Tallinn's deputy mayor, Andrei Novikov (Centre).

Currently, bus drivers in Tallinn are paid around €1,300 a month and have the option of additional overtime. But if salaries were raised in Tallinn to attract more drivers to the capital, wages would increase in the rest of the country too, Novikov said.

"The problem is that the number of drivers in our country does not change," the vice mayor explained.

He also said the average age of drivers in the capital's bus fleet is over 50 years old, which means that every year drivers retire and the problem worsens.

Speaking about services Tallinn wants to create on improve, Novikov said: "We will definitely open the Reidi road line when it is completed, connecting Lasnamäe and Northern Tallinn. For example, we will definitely compact the number 39 line (Veerenni - Liikuri). Apparently we will be able to open Väike-Õismäe-Mustamäe-Ülemiste City line number 64 next year. The bus stops are already completed but there are no drivers."

There are also plans to extend bus line number 37, which travels from the city center to Tallinn Zoo.

About 1,100 drivers work in Tallinn, 900 of which are drive buses. There is no shortage of tram and trolley bus drivers, but at least 50 more bus drivers are needed.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

bus driverstalliinn city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:28

Tallinn delays new bus routes due to lack of drivers

12:06

Reinsalu: NATO Article 5 works 'unconditionally' despite Syria escalation

11:41

Kanepi rises in women's tennis WTA rankings

11:06

EKRE members, supporters crash LGBT event in Pärnu

10:32

Ministry of Culture rejects Narva mayor's request to co-finance new piano

10:04

Paper: Returns on voluntary pension schemes in Estonia lowest in Europe

09:46

Opposition to continue boycott of prime minister during Question Time

09:07

Gallery: Snap exercise Okas ended on Sunday

08:35

Two young Finns found dead on Tallink cruise ship

20.10

Estonian minister greets Finnish, Hungarian colleagues on Finno-Ugric Day

20.10

First component for AI-based applications reaches source code repository

20.10

National EMN contact point to be relocated to Academy of Security Sciences

20.10

Estonia to financially support democracy in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

20.10

UK should hold new referendum, says Estonian MEP

19.10

RIA: Number of cyber incidents in September slightly above annual average

19.10

Estonian ports' September cargo volumes down 3.3 percent on year

19.10

€174,900 in excise duty paid on tobacco-free snus in September

19.10

Teachers shocked by closed-mindedness of new kindergarten curriculum

19.10

Analyst: May take decades to see positive natural population growth

19.10

Estonia to allocate €675,000 to international humanitarian organizations

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: