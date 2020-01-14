Bus drivers and employers sign three-year minimum wage agreement

An agreement to raise the minimum wage for bus, trolley, and tram drivers was signed by unions representing workers and employers on Monday which will see paychecks increase over the next three years.

On Monday, the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises and the Estonian Transport Union signed a three-year general working agreement for the entire public transport sector.

Salaries will increase to €1,050 per month as of April 13, followed by an additional €100 increase in April 2021 and then again in April 2022.

Chairman of the board of the Transport Union Üllar Kallas said the current minimum wage for public transport managers of €945 is out of date and the agreement reached is largely unsuited to the market situation.

He said low wages have made it difficult to recruit young people and the average age of a bus driver is over 51.

The wage bargaining parties believe that the existing collective agreement will significantly improve the competitive situation in the transport sector.

Kallas said any employee who is not being paid the minimum wage has the right to claim back underpaid wages, and the union encourages them to do so.

The general work agreement can be found in Estonian on the parties' websites www.etta.ee and www.autoettevoteteliit.ee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!