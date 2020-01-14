ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bus drivers and employers sign three-year minimum wage agreement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Transport Union protesting for higher wages.
The Transport Union protesting for higher wages. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

An agreement to raise the minimum wage for bus, trolley, and tram drivers was signed by unions representing workers and employers on Monday which will see paychecks increase over the next three years.

On Monday, the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises and the Estonian Transport Union signed a three-year general working agreement for the entire public transport sector.

Salaries will increase to €1,050 per month as of April 13, followed by an additional €100 increase in April 2021 and then again in April 2022.

Chairman of the board of the Transport Union Üllar Kallas said the current minimum wage for public transport managers of €945 is out of date and the agreement reached is largely unsuited to the market situation.

He said low wages have made it difficult to recruit young people and the average age of a bus driver is over 51.

The wage bargaining parties believe that the existing collective agreement will significantly improve the competitive situation in the transport sector.

Kallas said any employee who is not being paid the minimum wage has the right to claim back underpaid wages, and the union encourages them to do so.

The general work agreement can be found in Estonian on the parties' websites www.etta.ee and www.autoettevoteteliit.ee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:52

Eesti Energia halved CO2 emissions after cut in electricity production

11:29

Kalev Kallo sole person sentenced in final Savisaar corruption case ruling

11:02

Toila municipal budget open to all, including non-residents

10:41

Paper: E-state needs €100 million investment or ambitions must be reduced

10:32

Paper: At least 30 people lost jobs at M.V.Wool in Listeria crisis

10:11

Finance minister nominates Mart Järvik to rural development body role

09:51

Alcohol counselor: No punishment can cure a disease

09:41

Bus drivers and employers sign three-year minimum wage agreement

09:17

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens at 10 a.m.

09:15

Estonia diplomat named 10th most influential person in Montenegro

09:01

Kaarel Tarand: Parties hopes for survival not dashed yet

08:36

Robin and Mia most popular baby names in 2019

08:12

Ott Tänak confident about new season as Hyundai unveils car

13.01

What the papers say: Drunk drivers, state borders

13.01

Estonian-built space telescope to embark on first-of-its-kind mission

13.01

Supreme Court marks centennial on Tuesday

13.01

Political parties collected record low dues last year

13.01

Parmas would not have classified Alaver's file

13.01

Paper: Belgium, UK share advice with UN Security Council newcomer Estonia

13.01

Foreign ministry: Reinsalu not to meet Russian counterpart in India

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: