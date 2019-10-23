Riigikogu grants UK drivers one year grace period after Brexit

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed an Act which allows holders of UK driving licences to drive on Estonian roads for one year after Brexit.

The Act on Amendments to the Traffic Act relating to the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union (61 SE) was initiated by the Government.

It allows UK citizens who are permanently residing in Estonia before Brexit to use their UK driving licence for 12 months starting from a no-deal withdrawal or the end of the transition period.

In addition, parking cards issued by a UK authority for vehicles servicing people with a mobility disability or blind people will remain valid in Estonia.

After one year at most, the UK driver's licence must be exchanged for an Estonian one to maintain the right to drive.

The potential target group of the Act are the 1,397 citizens of the United Kingdom who hold a valid ID-card of Aug. 1, 2019.

The Act will come into force on the day following the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. 82 members of the Riigikogu voted in favour of the Act.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!