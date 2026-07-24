Australia simplifies Estonian driving license exchange process

Estonian drivers will soon be able to exchange their driving licences for Australian permits under a simplified procedure without taking a new test, the Ministry of Climate

The new procedure will take effect at the end of this year after a decision by the Australian road and transport authority, Austroads.

The change will allow Estonian drivers to exchange their driving licence for an Australian licence without taking additional tests.

"For Estonians moving to Australia to live, study or work, this will mean less bureaucracy, while the decision is also recognition of the quality of our driver training," said Sander Salmu, deputy secretary general for mobility at the Ministry of Climate.

Estonia was previously part of Australia's experienced driver recognition scheme, which allowed drivers over the age of 25 to obtain an Australian driving licence without taking local tests.

Last year, Australia decided to abolish the experienced driver exemption and invited the countries covered by the scheme to apply for a new, broader recognised-country status.

The new status expands the recognition of Estonian driving licences and no longer ties the simplified exchange procedure to the previous minimum age requirement of 25.

As implementing the recognition requires local regulations to be amended across Australia's states and territories, Estonia's new status will take effect at the end of 2026.

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