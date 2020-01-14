ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Plans to introduce penalty point system for dangerous driving ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Car crash.
Car crash. Source: ERR
A penalty points system plan is being draw up to curb dangerous driving by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the National Road Administration.

Speaking to the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht Erik Ernits, head of the strategic planning department of the Estonian Road Administration, said: "The system is in its infancy, but the point is to catch [drivers] as early as possible before the behaviour of some road users becomes very dangerous. Then you can intervene immediately to prevent negative behavior from becoming entrenched."

Drivers who commit a traffic offense are about five times more likely to be involved in road traffic fatalities. In addition, repeat offenders are 20 times more likely to cause casualties, Ernits said.

A similar penalty point system is already in place in many other European countries such as the UK, France, and Belgium. A driver is awarded penalty points for dangerous driving, such as breaking the speed limit, and if a certain number of points is reached a driver's license can be confiscated.

The new point system is not expected to be introduced for another four to five years, EPL reported.

Editor: Helen Wright

