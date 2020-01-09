ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia and Latvia establish joint border committee ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Estonian-Latvian border in Valga.
Estonian-Latvian border in Valga. Source: SCANPIX/Valgamaalane/Arvo Meeks
News

The government plans to approve and agreement on maintenance of Estonia's border with Latvia, as well as establishing a joint committee with Latvia for maintaining the internal European Union border. The move updates the current system which dates back to the 1990s, soon after the two countries became independent. Since then, both countries joined the EU (2004) and the related Schengen Area of free movement (2007).

The agreement, which does not require Riigikogu assent, according to BNS, would establish the procedure and division of maintaining the border and its boundary markers, define the joint committee, which is reportedly the most innovative aspect of the proposals, and its tasks, and update the border representatives tasks. 

A previous agreement dating from 1994 is to be superseded by the new agreement, BNS reports.

Maintenance of the Estonian-Latvian border so far has been based on the 1993 state border restoration agreement, whereby parties organized the maintenance of the sections of the border infrastructure they had developed.

The length of border Estonia has responsibility for comes to 170 kilometers (the entire border is 333 kilometers long, according to the CIA World Factbook).

The agreement is due to be signed by the two countries' interior ministers, most likely along with the Lithuanian interior minister in relation to the Latvian-Lithuanian border, later this year.

Other border maintenance activities include the upkeep of boundary markers and banks or shores within trans-border water bodies (such as Pupsi Järv, whose eastern shore is in Valga County, and western shore in Latvia), and clearing vegetation from the border strip, BNS reports.

The draft agreement concerning the maintenance of the Estonian-Latvian state border and the activity of border representatives between the governments of Estonia and Latvia does require Riigikogu ratification. Additionally, the implementation of the agreement requires neither changes to be made to Estonian law nor does it incur additional state budget costs.

Estonia also has a third country border with the Russian Federation, and a maritime border with an EU/Schengen country, Finland.

Latvia borders the Russian Federation and Belarus to the east, and Lithuania to the south.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonia in the euestonian-latvian relationsestonian-latvian border
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:47

Setomaa residents eligible for home improvement support program

12:29

Estonia and Latvia establish joint border committee

12:10

University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period

11:49

Rural affairs minister: Climate change increasingly affecting agriculture

11:30

Paper: Estonians escaping the fires in Australia

11:12

Andres Parmas appointed prosecutor general

11:06

Rural affairs minister nominates new ministry secretary general

10:38

Helme: Fight against money laundering starting to impede entrepreneurship

10:23

Statistics: Trade declines on year to November 2019

10:03

Party ratings: Estonia 200 passes Isamaa

09:17

Estonian defense personnel withdrawing from Iraq to Kuwait

08:54

Kiviõli High School teachers cancel planned strike

08:17

Laying down Rail Baltic in Estonia could start within two years, says CEO

08.01

Analysis: €1 billion Tallinn tram and rail integration not costliest option

08.01

International law expert: Estonia joined the 'real world' with Iran crisis

08.01

Foreign minister to attend first UN Security Council discussion on Thursday

08.01

Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga

08.01

Kaljulaid: Estonia will work towards reducing tensions in Middle East

08.01

TalTech Nurkse Institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal Updated

08.01

Gallery: Danish soldiers arrive at Tapa military base

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: