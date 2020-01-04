ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Prosha the bear.
Prosha the bear. Source: Tallinn Zoo
News

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Murad Kerimov sent Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) a letter thanking Estonia for its cooperation in returning Prosha, a male brown bear who had wound up in Estonian territory last summer, to Russia.

Last July, the Orphan Bear Rescue Centre director Sergey Pazhetnov contacted the Russian ministry seeking help in returning two bears who had wandered into Estonian territory to Russia, Kerimov wrote according to a Ministry of the Environment press release.

Two brown bears who had been found in southern Estonia's Valga County were identified as brother and sister Prosha and Polya, two brown bears who had been raised at the rescue center.

Kerimov noted that in order to successfully reintroduce them into the wild, bears that have been raised in such conditions must be released at least 150 kilometers from populated areas, which isn't possible in Estonia.

In his letter, Kerimov also described the efforts made in securing the necessary permits, documents and transportation to return Prosha to Russia after he was caught and temporarily held at Tallinn Zoo.

"Catching Prosha and returning him to Russia was quite the challenge, which was overcome in cooperation between various authorities," Kokk recalled. "Many thanks to local residents and hunters who constantly reported on the bear's movements."

Among Estonian and Russian authorities to pitch into efforts to return Prosha to Russia were the Environment Agency, the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA). Tallinn Zoo also organized Prosha's quarantine, the processing of necessary permits and the bear's transport back to Russia.

Prosha was returned to Russia in mid-November.

Polya and Prosha

Polya and Prosha were reintroduced to the wild in Pskov Oblast, to Estonia's southeast, from where they roamed through Eastern Latvia to Southern Estonia's Valga County. As they were unafraid of humans, the two bears caused trouble for local residents, and the two quickly became local media stars.

On August 14, with the help of veterinarians and hunters, the Environment Agency managed to tranquilize Prosha and transport him to Tallinn Zoo. Polya's fate remains unknown to date; she has not been seen in Estonia.

Prosha was returned to the Orphan Bear Rescue Centre in Tver Oblast, and according to the Estonian ministry's information, he will be released into the wild again after his winter hibernation ends.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiaanimalsministry of the environmentprosha
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:31

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq after Soleimani killing

16:26

CEO: Postimees Group to turn a profit in four years

15:24

Watchdog looking into scheme between pharma manufacturers and wholesalers

15:14

Auditor: Ministry pushing crisis preparations on to hospitals

14:19

Estonia to postpone hospital and ambulance crisis readiness requirements

14:12

48 people staying at refugee centers in Estonia

13:47

Reinsalu: No progress expected with Estonian-Russian border treaty in 2020

13:23

Storm warning issued for western islands and coast

13:06

Record number of people admitted to Tallinn drunk tank last year

12:14

Russia thanks Estonia for return of Prosha the bear

11:51

Fuel prices at filling stations may rise next week

11:39

Culture minister wants to cut VAT on digital publications to 9 percent

11:18

Authorities not interested in former minister's bugged office claims

10:44

Road deaths declined in 2019 but injuries caused by crashes increased

09:39

Tangerines, salmon, and alcohol were most popular Christmas purchases

03.01

Margus Arm appointed state information system chief at RIA

03.01

Employment of over 300 foreign nationals registered in Saare County

03.01

Tallinn Airport 2019 passenger numbers up 9 percent on year

03.01

What the papers say: Will US missile strike greenlight fuel price hikes?

03.01

Weather service issues storm warning

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: