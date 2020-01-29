ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kuressaare security camera.
Kuressaare security camera. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior wants to upgrade the network of 800 cameras in public spaces across Estonia. The plans have been laid out in the Internal Security Development Plan.

Veiko Kommusaar, head of the Law Enforcement and Criminal Policy Department at the Ministry of the Interior, said there is no plan to significantly increase the number of cameras. However, the idea is to constantly update the entire camera network and related technology so it could be used with artificial intelligence. 

"This type of system would be able to identify more and more danger points by itself," Kommusaar said. "In the years to come, the aim would be to get a better analysis of what's going on in the public space and use it to better allocate resources."

When looking at new technologies, Kommusaar considers both facial recognition and number recognition capabilities important.

"There's definitely a new side to facial recognition that works well in such systems, as well as creating markers for them, so that when the camera image shows any events, that system can actually recognize it in the background without having to look at it," said Kommusaar.

Kommusaar told ERR that data protection rules would be followed and it would be specified how long images could be kept, adding the purpose of the CCTV network is primarily to prevent crime or to react to events.

Kommusaar told ERR across Estonia there are many different cameras, some of which are owned by the ministry, including those operated by the Police and Border Guard (PPA), others by partner organizations or local authorities. The ministry can access recordings as and when it needs them.   

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

pension reform
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

17:41

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

17:24

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

17:03

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

16:42

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

16:14

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

15:42

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

15:34

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

15:07

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

14:38

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

14:09

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday

13:50

Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

13:41

Trash pickup price increase to encourage more recycling, says ministry

13:08

Police detain Tallinn hospital doctors, board member on bribery suspicions

12:53

Study: Half of children not fully vaccinated when starting school

12:36

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

12:06

SEB Estonia's 2019 annual profit up by €37 million

11:45

New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

11:26

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga

11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: