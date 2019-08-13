ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
PPA van (picture is illustrative).
PPA van (picture is illustrative). Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

A youth whose body was found by Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel attending a house fire in a South Estonian village earlier in the summer was alive when the building was set on fire, Baltic News Service reports.

The Rescue Board were called to the fire at the village of Kükitaja in Tartu County in the small hours of Sunday Jun. 30/Monday Jul. 1, where the 16 year-old male's body was later found. The cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a forensic report, daily Postimees says. The prosecutor's office is treating the incident as a murder case.

Two men were detained by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in connection with the incident, with one of them being placed in custody as a murder suspect.

The men, unnamed at the time of their detention, have been identified in the media as Eduard Kask, 21, and Rasmus Tilk, 22. The victim, who was living at the property with his grandmother, has not been named. The grandmother was reportedly away from the property at the time the fire started.

Tilk was effectively placed under house arrest following the PPA's initial investigation; Kask was remanded in custody. At the time, media reports said the latter could be held in custody as a murder suspect for up to two months, i.e. to the beginning of September.

PPA spokesperson Rain Vosman confirmed the chain of events arose from a settling of scores, BNS reports. PPA investigations also revealed the victim and the suspects knew each other, with some indication that the events may have followed a dispute over the owing of a €60 debt.

Neighbors told Postimees that the victim had been keeping "suspicious" company and his behavior had been getting increasingly problematic in the period leading up to the alleged murder.

Kask, the murder suspect in the case, has an extant criminal record in relation to crimes against the person and was on probation at the time of the fire, according to BNS.

Press spokesperson for the prosecutor's office Kauri Sinkevicius said a forensic examination established that the victim was alive at the time the house was deliberately set on fire, adding that at this stage it is unclear whether the suspects had physically assaulted him prior to setting the house on fire and whether he may have incurred injuries which rendered him unconscious or otherwise unable to flee, or was even sleeping at the time the fire took hold.

Prosecutor Maarja-Liisa Sari described the course of events as especially tragic in that a young person was killed in a particularly cruel manner by being burnt to his death in his own home. 

"Legally, we are talking about a murder committed in a particularly torturous manner and one dangerous to the public," the prosecutor said. 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppacrime in estoniamurder in estoniatartu county youth burning murder case


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
11.08

New nationwide digital registration system for medical services online

10.08

Defense minister: No reason to worry about Russian heliport on Gogland

10.08

Opinion Festival: English language panels on Saturday

10.08

Dutch daily: Partners of NATO air policing pilots trolled by Russians

09.08

Estonian experts: Russian heliport on Gogland a demonstration of power

Opinion
Business
09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:22

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

09:41

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

09:01

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

07:11

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

12.08

Opinion: Centre and Isamaa warned EKRE

12.08

Leaked audit office report slams hospitals, police capacity for crises

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes

12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

12.08

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

12.08

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

12.08

Gallery: Birgitta Festival Ballet Gala brings full house to Pirita Convent

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

'Nightingales of Kreml' returning to stage in Narva

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

12.08

Gallery: 9,000 people attend Paide Opinion Festival

12.08

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

12.08

Kontaveit, most other Estonian tennis players, fall in rankings

12.08

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: