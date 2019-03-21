Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

A suspect arrested in Estonia for the murder of a French woman whose body was found in a shallow grave at her London home will appear in court in the UK on Thursday, AFP reports.

Kirill Belorusov, 32, was arrested in Tallinn last week on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, who reportedly worked as a film producer, was discovered in her back garden in southwestern London on 6 March. An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux was reported missing after she did not arrive for work at public relations firm Golin on 5 March. She had also reportedly worked as a film producer.

London homicide detectives worked with Europol to trace and arrest the suspect.

Police said Belorusov will appear in a court outside London on Thursday.

Belorusov was raised in Tallinn and had previously served in the Estonian Navy. He moved to the UK approximately ten years ago, and worked as a barman at a London nightclub.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux and Belorusov had split up last April.

Harju County Court on Friday turnd Belorusov over to the British authorities. The suspct himself had asked the court to be extradited and taken to London as quickly as possible.

According to BNS, Belorusov does not admit to the crime and wants the investigation to prove his innocence as quickly as possible.