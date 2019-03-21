news

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux.
Laureline Garcia-Bertaux. Source: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire/PA Images/Scanpix
News

A suspect arrested in Estonia for the murder of a French woman whose body was found in a shallow grave at her London home will appear in court in the UK on Thursday, AFP reports.

Kirill Belorusov, 32, was arrested in Tallinn last week on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, who reportedly worked as a film producer, was discovered in her back garden in southwestern London on 6 March. An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux was reported missing after she did not arrive for work at public relations firm Golin on 5 March. She had also reportedly worked as a film producer.

London homicide detectives worked with Europol to trace and arrest the suspect.

Police said Belorusov will appear in a court outside London on Thursday.

Belorusov was raised in Tallinn and had previously served in the Estonian Navy. He moved to the UK approximately ten years ago, and worked as a barman at a London nightclub.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux and Belorusov had split up last April.

Harju County Court on Friday turnd Belorusov over to the British authorities. The suspct himself had asked the court to be extradited and taken to London as quickly as possible.

According to BNS, Belorusov does not admit to the crime and wants the investigation to prove his innocence as quickly as possible.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

harju county courtunited kingdomeuropolpolice and border guard boardlaureline garcia-bertaux


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

20.03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:49

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

14:47

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

13:43

Raimond Kaljulaid launches campaign against including EKRE in coalition

12:56

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

11:46

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

Business
19.03

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
19:21

Days later, Martin Helme's on-air comments continue to make waves

16:38

US court charges two men of smuggling microchips to Russia via Estonia

15:49

Estonian suspect to appear in UK court for murder of French woman

14:47

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

13:43

Raimond Kaljulaid launches campaign against including EKRE in coalition

12:56

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

11:46

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

11:04

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

09:59

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

09:02

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: