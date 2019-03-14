Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

British police said a suspect was arrested in Estonia on Wednesday for the murder of a French woman whose body was found in a shallow grave at her London home.

The body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, who reportedly worked as a film producer, was discovered in her back garden in southwestern London on 6 March. An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled.

A 32-year-old male suspect was arrested in Tallinn in connection with her death, London's Metropolitan Police Service said.

"He is being held at an Estonian police station prior to the launch of extradition proceedings," the statement added.

London murder detectives cooperated with Europol to trace and apprehend the suspect. He was held on a European Arrest Warrant.

Ms Garcia-Bertaux was reported missing after she did not arrive for work on 5 March. She had worked as an executive assistant for public relations firm Golin.

The murder investigation "continues apace," the Met said.