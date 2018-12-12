Imre Arakas sentenced to six years in prison in Ireland

The Special Criminal Court of Ireland on Wednesday sentenced Estonian Imre Arakas, a known figure in the criminal world, to six years in prison for conspiracy to murder.

Arakas pleaded guilty in conspiring to murder James Gately in Northern Ireland between 3-4 April 2017, Irish public broadcaster RTÉ reported.

Last April, RTÉ reported that gardaí — or Irish national police — in Dublin had arrested a suspected gunman, identified as an Estonian citizen aged 58. The Estonian was one of three men detained after armed officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) forcibly entered a house in Blakestown, West Dublin on 4 April.

According to the charges, Arakas planned the murder of Hutch gang member James Gately, nicknamed "Mago," after being hired by the rival Kinahan family.

Arakas was charged on 6 April last year, after which he remained in custody. His six-year sentence was backdated to 4 April 2017, when he was first taken into custody.

