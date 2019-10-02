ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Arno Mikkor / Rahvusvaheline kaitseuuringute keskus ICDS
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid said the bottleneck in Estonian national defense is the poor financing of broad national defense, which would require the same kind of public awareness and consensus as has been enjoyed by the traditional fields of security so far.

Kaljulaid was speaking at the conference of the Estonian National Defense Course (ENDC) on Tuesday.

Estonia's main security policy choices so far, joining NATO and the European Union, military defense spending at the level of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a reserve army based on conscript service, have served Estonia very well, spokespeople for the office of the president said.

"We have reached these sensible and consensual solutions thanks to our close contact with the whole of society, including compulsory conscript service, broad-based Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps and an active reserve officer movement, and, of course, 20 years of advanced national defense courses," the head of state said.

At the same time, Kaljulaid said that there are a number of things the country could still do, or do better, in national defense.

"There have been quite a few positive developments in broad national defense over the last 10 years, but we cannot be fully satisfied with it because we are constantly postponing our contribution of resources year after year. This is, in fact, strange in a situation where we are constantly contributing 5 percent of the state budget to the development of the kind of defense forces that are ready to go to war never in the future, but if necessary, this evening.

"Is it logical to assume that, when the defense forces must be prepared to go to war today, figuratively speaking, then for the rest of the country and society, the same crisis could only arrive in years' time, in some future period of the state budget strategy?" the president said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

defensekersti kaljulaid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
12:27

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

12:09

Party ratings: Social Democrats fall, Estonia 200 clears threshold

11:06

Former EKRE member unilaterally invoiced TV house architects for €10,000

10:43

President of the Riigikogu discusses bilateral relations in Hungary

10:11

Paper: 15 stores to close if Tallinn's alcohol restrictions change

what the papers say
Business
29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

27.09

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

27.09

Burger King coming to Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:41

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

19:00

Hääl: No tools for hitting climate targets

18:45

Kaljulaid: Financing of broad national defense requires public consensus

18:26

What the papers say: Drinking responsibly, Gordon Ramsay's sauna for sale

17:57

Businessman linked to former EKRE member rejects irregular dealings charges

17:21

Wind farm restrictions caused by radars could disappear by 2024

16:53

Finance minister: True beneficiaries register not working

16:19

Estonian government to greenlight shale oil pre-refinery

15:39

Helme: Ukrainian agency workforce must face 'systematic scrutiny'

15:10

Prosecution weighing criminal investigation in Endel Oja case

14:56

Estonian and Italian defense forces meet to promote military cooperation

14:38

Järvik not seen any evidence that M.V.Wool fish products are dangerous

13:56

More than 20 million people joined World Cleanup Day 2019

13:29

New wildlife habitats to be set up ahead of Rail Baltica construction

12:58

Tallinn city government to give former mayors allowance boost

12:27

Tänak hoping to keep WRC title campaign alive in Wales

12:09

Party ratings: Social Democrats fall, Estonia 200 clears threshold

11:37

700 households without electricity, ferry services disrupted by storm

11:06

Former EKRE member unilaterally invoiced TV house architects for €10,000

10:43

President of the Riigikogu discusses bilateral relations in Hungary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: