Government allocates €844,000 for emergency repairs to Narva church

St. Alexander's Church of Narva.
St. Alexander's Church of Narva. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The Estonian government has allocated €844,000 for emergency repairs to St. Alexander's Church of Narva, the ceiling of the great hall of which had deteriorated to the point of being dangerous to visitors. The hall will remain roped off to visitors until repairs are complete.

According to Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa), repairs to the church's hall are necessary in order to reopen it to visitors — whether for exhibitions, concerts or for church services.

The church's operations are currently limited to its tower only, as the Rescue Board has banned the hosting of public events in the hall until the threat of the main structure collapsing is eliminated and safe evacuations from the building can be ensured.

"Much of the renovation work needs to begin as soon as possible to ensure that the state of the church doesn't deteriorate even further," Solman said.

In the course of planned repairs, the church's arches will be repaired, its balconies restored, necessary electrical work will be completed, Rescue Board citations addressed and evacuation routes regulated.

An expert assessment of the state of St. Alexander's Church was completed by Inseneribüroo Telora OÜ.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

narvachurchesst. alexander's church of narva


