Trad.Attack! release Estonian version of famous Ukrainian folk song

Estonian folk band Trad.Attack! has released a cover of a patriotic Ukrainian song that has become famous around the world after going viral.

The artists have set lyrics to "Ой, у лузі червона калина" (Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow) translated into Estonian by author Leelo Tungal to music.

In February, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the song went viral when Andriy Khlivnyuk, frontman of Ukrainian band Boombox, sang a version (see below) of the song after ending his American tour and returning to Kyiv to join the flight.

Khlivnyuk's version has since been remixed and hundreds of other people have recorded their own versions and uploaded them online. Pink Floyd even released their own cover.

Trad.Attack!'s Jalmar Vabarna told ETV's "Ringvaade" the band had been in the studio for a month "completely in our own element" perfecting their version. "We wanted to do it well," he said.

Vabarna said it had been a complex process as the song is more complicated than Estonian folk songs, adding it took a lot of courage for him to do. "Our folk songs are much simpler than they are — the depth is very different," he said.

"Ой, у лузі червона калина" was written in 1914 by Ukrainian poet, translator and journalist Stepan Mykolayovych Charnetskyy in honor and memory of the Sich Riflemen, a Ukrainian unit within the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The song was later banned by the Soviets.

English lyrics can be viewed here and the Estonian below.

Punast lodjapuukest mure painab

Punast lodjapuukest mure painab,

kaardu teel ta jäi.   

Nii ka meie sangarlik Ukraina

seisab longuspäi.

Püsti tõsta võime nüüd ja aina lodjapuu me.

Jälle meie võrratu Ukraina,

hei-hei, rõõmsaks muudame!

 

Lodjapuu on valmistamas aina

uut ja valget õit.

Seisa kindlalt, kartmatu Ukraina,

ees meid ootab võit.

Püsti tõsta võime nüüd ja aina lodjapuu me.

Jälle meie võrratu Ukraina,

hei-hei, rõõmsaks muudame!

 

Verd on kaotand sõjamehed vahvad,

end ei säästa nad,

võõra ikke alt ukraina rahva

vapralt päästavad.

Suudame koos võidukaina vabastada maa me!

Võidupäeva võrratu Ukraina,

hei-hei, peab koos meiega!

 

Suurt ja kullakarva nisuvälja

voogamas sa näed!

Kuid me veel Ukrainast lööma välja

peame vaenuväed.

Peagi salve võidukaina vilja viia võime.

Võidupäeva võrratu Ukraina,

hei-hei, peab koos meiega!

 

Saabub tuuli-torme stepist laiast,

tuultes kaigub laul.

Laskurväed on kartmatud Ukrainas,

andkem neile au.

Võitlejaile nüüd ja aina peame andma au me!

Võidupäeva kartmatu Ukraina,

hei-hei, peab koos meiega!

Lyrics translated by Leelo Tungal

-

Editor: Helen Wright

