Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

On Tuesday, July 29, the Kinoteater production "Romula ja Julia" premiered at the Rummu Quarry. Inspired by Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," the performance — reminiscent of a heavy machinery ballet — sees directors Henrik Kalmet and Paavo Piik exploring new ways to retell the classic story.

In this scrap yard take on the tragic love story, the familiar faces of well-known actors are replaced by heavy-duty vehicles more commonly seen on construction sites.

As a result, the audience is invited to appreciate the performers' craft through excavator choreography and the dust-spinning finesse of pickup trucks.

"This time, the story's characters are brought to life by excavators, a front-end loader, a concrete mixer, a fire truck, city buses and other large machinery, with a few smaller vehicles as well — for example, the role of Julia is played by a red Ford Ranger 4x4 pickup truck making its stage debut," Kalmet explained.

The cast includes, in addition to the vehicles, ten drivers, two mechanics, a pyrotechnics expert and a stage manager-excavator operator. The action unfolds across a stage the size of a hectare and atop the quarry's spoil heap.

According to Piik, "Romula ja Julia" is an almost wordless production that sparks the imagination regardless of language or age. "Just as Shakespeare alternates between duels and tender love scenes, we try to show that beyond their power, machines can move with poetry and beauty," he added.

Kinoteater's summer production "Romula ja Julia" premiered July 29 at the Rummu quarry and will be performed six times over the course of the week.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

