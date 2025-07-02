Rehearsals underway for re-imagined Shakespeare play starring heavy goods vehicles

Rehearsals are underway at Rummu Quarry for a new unique adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragic tale of young, star-crossed lovers. In "Romula and Julia," poetic verses are replaced by the roar of engines and blasting of car horns, while the roles usually reserved for seasoned thespians are performed by heavy goods vehicles with no prior acting experience.

"It's like a mixture of heavy ballet and a cartoon about cars, or a kind of puppet theater with sometimes larger-than-life model cars," said director Henrik Kalmet.

"The characters in the play on this occasions are excavators, a front loader, a mixer, a fire engine, buses and other larger vehicles, but there are also some smaller ones too. In the role of Julia, for instance, a red Ford Ranger 4x4 box car is making its stage debut," he added.

In total, 16 vehicles of all different sizes will be on stage during the show.

"The crew is also different from usual, as this time we are joined by ten drivers, two mechanics, a person specifically responsible for pyrotechnic special effects, and a stage manager, whose role it is to smooth out the surface again before rehearsals and performances, as well as ensuring the pathways are clean so all the performers can get on stage without any problems," said co-director Paavo Piik.

For the production, 3 grandstands are set to be installed on the northern side of the quarry, surrounding the stage area, which is almost a hectare in size.

"Some of the action will also take place at the top of the hill, so this is definitely our biggest production ever, and I believe the biggest production this summer. Still, on the other hand, again, we have been able to save costs on make-up and costumes for this one," said producer Paul Piik

"In order to get such a spectacular production exactly right, in addition to on-site rehearsals, we will also conduct dress rehearsals using a model created by Illimar Vihmar," he added.

"Romula and Julia" premieres at Rummu Quarry on July 29, and will be performed 6 times in total.

