Gallery: Õllesummer hosts US legends The Jacksons

Veteran U.S. act The Jacksons appeared at this year's Õllesummer Festival on Saturday, wowing crowds on stage at the Talinn Song Festival Grounds.

Formed over 60 years ago and originally known as the Jackson 5, the group enjoyed a string of hits through the 1970s and into the early '80s, including "Want You Back," "ABC" and "The Love You Save," and with over 150 million records worldwide, they are among the best-selling acts of all-time.

The most famous of the siblings, Michael, left in 1983 to pursue his solo career, and Jackie and Marlon Jackson make up the core of the group today. Another of the brothers, Tito Jackson, had passed away in September.

Other acts which appeared at Õllesummer on Saturday included Londonbeat (U.K.), Robert Davi (U.S.) and DJ Sash! (Germany), as well as local acts Noep and Kristina Pärtelpoeg & Mallukas.

