Minister: No one in Estonia should feel fear due to nationality, faith or ethnicity

News
Interior Ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town.
Interior Ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ministry of the Interior
News

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has affirmed the Estonian state's resolve to do all in its power to ensure that fallout from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war does not spill over into Estonian society, in an open letter to representatives of Estonia's Jewish community and the congregation of the country's sole synagogue.

The current conflict, sparked by mass attacks on civilians in Israel on October 7 by the terrorist group Hamas, must not be played out on any scale in Estonia, despite the risk of that happening, and incidents of anti-Semitism, provocation or attacks on persons or property are unacceptable, the minister says.

The minister wrote in his communique that: "As a result of the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas, the conflict has escalated in the entire region, and in turn is also spreading to some Western nations."

"In several countries, for instance, a rise in attacks on persons and property, motivated by anti-Semitism, has already been seen. In order to maintain internal security and public order within Estonia, it is vital to prevent and exclude all and every kind of attack or provocation against individuals and property here, while our law enforcement agencies are actively working to achieve that goal," the minister went on.

Läänemets said the purpose of his letter is to publicly confirm the support of the Estonian state for the Jewish community in Estonia, and its commitment to protecting them and all things important to them from any assault. 

Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ministry of the Interior

"In the broader view, Estonia's role is to support its partners and allies in their efforts to prevent further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, since this would inevitably spill over into European countries, and thus undermine our internal security and stability," he went on.

"Domestically speaking, we can only exclude the spread of the conflict here by ensuring the sense of security for every Estonian resident, regardless of their faith or ethnic origin."

In the statement of support, Läämenets added that there was no justification for crimes against humanity, and any attempts to justify crimes of terror committed against the people of Israel only serve to incite anti-Semitism and attacks against Jewish communities motivated by that.

The Minister of the Interior reiterated that ensuring the comprehensive security of Jewish people, and sites, and places of commemoration important to the community, is under heightened scrutiny by Estonia's security apparatus, in the current situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU's Just Transition funding

20:23

Telia plans 95 percent coverage for 5G network by end of 2024

19:50

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

19:40

Elering relying on insurance to cover damaged infrastructure, not EU Updated

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

19:25

Estonian festival I Land Sound wins coveted environmental awareness award

19:12

Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

18:49

Müller: Current ECB interest rate levels high enough to tackle inflation

17:56

Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

17:25

Full 2023 program announced for Estonia's Black Nights Film Festival

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonia's largest, unique lake system dries up under shale mining pressures

25.10

Photo: Chinese ship that crossed gas pipeline is missing anchor

19:28

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable Updated

25.10

Tartu's Annelinn district captures imagination of Hollywood moviemakers

26.10

Despite criticism, Estonia to move forward with NY, SF consulate closures Updated

09:48

Estonian police patrol in Latvia apprehends over 100 illegal migrants

26.10

Estonia wants Russia to return Laidoner plaque from demolished memorial

26.10

Anti-misinfo site: Rakvere sausages pressed into Kremlin propaganda service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: