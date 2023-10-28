UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday afternoon, October 27, adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. Four EU countries voted against the resolution, while Estonia and 13 other EU countries abstained.

The resolution also demands "continuous, sufficient and unhindered" provision of lifesaving supplies and services for civilians trapped inside the enclave, as news reports suggest Israel has expanded ground operations and intensified its bombing campaign, the UN reports.

After four unsuccessful Security Council votes, a non-binding Jordanian resolution was adopted Friday afternoon, October 27, by an overwhelming majority of member states, with 120 in favor, 14 against, and 45 abstentions.

Fourteen EU countries abstained: Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and the Netherlands.

Four EU countries voted against the resolution: Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary.

It is the UN's first formal response to the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

An amendment tabled by Canada and backed by more than 35 member states, including the US, seeking an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas failed to pass and received two-thirds support.

Gilad Erdan, ambassador of Israel to the UN, said in response to the resolution passing that "today is a day that will go down in infamy."

"We have all witnessed that the UN holds not even one ounce of legitimacy," he said.

"We know there is no humanitarian crisis in accordance with international humanitarian law," he added, noting that every statistic comes from Hamas about information about Gaza.

UN voting on the resolution. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com/Evan Schneider/Un

France's Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière speaking after the resolution passed, said that his delegation voted in favor, as "nothing justifies the killing of civilians."

"We have a duty to prevent a worsening of the situation," he said. "The only viable solution is a two-state solution."

The United Kingdom's minister for the middle east, Tariq Ahmad, called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and for the unconditional release of hostages and unhindered humanitarian access.

The European Union's UN Representative, Olof Skoog, said that there is urgency to provide safe, rapid, unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need, by all possible means, whether a "corridor" or a "humanitarian pause" – but this must not be exploited by terrorists.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador and permanent representative of US to the UN, said Israel was exercising its right and responsibility to defend its people from Hamas, but "it must do so in line with rules of war" and with respect for international humanitarian law.

The US criticized the resolution for not mentioning the extremist group Hamas.

***

The Israeli armed forces said on Saturday, October 28, that their fighter jets fired air strikes on 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip during a (Friday 27) night raid in the war with Hamas. Israel blocked internet and telephone communications in Gaza.

--

