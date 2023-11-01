People ask for both Palestinian and Israeli flags at flag-making company

The Tallinn-based Flag Factory (Lipuvabrik OÜ), a company that produces flags of various countries to order, told ERR that it had received inquiries about Israeli and Palestinian flags in recent days, but that no orders had been placed.

In the past, both Palestinian and Israeli flags could be ordered from the flag factory in different formats. After the ERR call, the Palestinian flag is no longer available.

The military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East has also provoked protests and opinions in Estonia. On Sunday, a demonstration in support of Israel took place in front of the Toompea Palace.

On November 5, a demonstration in Freedom Square will draw attention to the civilian victims in Gaza.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!