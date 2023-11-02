Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine

Estonia will send €250,000 worth of medical and humanitarian aid to Israel and Palestine, Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told his Israeli counterpart on Thursday.

Pevkur spoke with Yoav Gallant about the situation in the Gaza Strip this morning about Estonia's proposal to send medical and humanitarian aid to the region.

He extended condolences to his colleague for those killed in the terrorist attacks.

"In light of the heinous terrorist attacks on October 7, Israel clearly has the right to defend itself and to ensure the safety of Israel's inhabitants," said Pevkur.

"Estonia stands in full solidarity with Israel. In response to the recent request from the Ministry of Defence of Israel, the Government of Estonia has proposed sending medical supplies to Israel. In addition, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate financial support to Palestinians for humanitarian relief," he said in a statement.

In the phone call, minister Pevkur also underlined the need for all actions to be in accordance with international law and to avoid civilian casualties, as well as a humanitarian crisis.

