Israel support rally takes place outside Riigikogu

News
The pro-Israel rally in front of the Riigikogu on October 29, 2023.
The pro-Israel rally in front of the Riigikogu on October 29, 2023.
News

The Israel Center, or the Estonian branch of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, and several other organizations, organized a rally in front of the Riigikogu in support of Israel on Sunday.

The crowd emphasized that Israel is fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization, and has the right and duty to protect its citizens and destroy future threats.

The Jewish Community of Estonia outlined its points in a message on social media:

"1. Israel has fallen victim to an unprovoked attack. Israel has the right and duty to protect its citizens and destroy the threat of terrorism in the future.

"2. We inform the general public that Estonia, like our allies in international organizations, continues to firmly stand by Israel.

"3. We express support for Israel, according to the call given in the Bible "Pray for peace for Jerusalem" (Psalm 122:6)

"4. We support the Jewish people in the fight against anti-Semitism both internationally and in the @Jewish Community of Estonia."

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 200 taken hostage during an attack by Hamas on October 7, the BBC reports.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory strikes on Gaza, in which more than 8,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has also sent troops and tanks into the territory.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

'Siin me oleme': Life next door to the Estonian Defense Forces

17:58

Gray seal census sets new Estonian record

17:25

Israel support rally takes place outside Riigikogu

16:53

EDF: Russia plans to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure this winter

16:21

Hussar: Oil refinery needs to be authorized for use ASAP

15:55

Marko Mihkelson: Israel – A new front in a world-altering war

15:27

Economist: Economic confidence is still deteriorating

15:00

NGO: Parents with premature babies need more help

14:41

Economist: State wouldn't need budget cuts if it weren't for tax reform

14:07

More people needing homeless services in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

29.10

Estonia's water providers likely to have to rationalize in coming years

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

27.10

Estonia releases first photo of damaged communications cable

08:09

Postponing Estonia's minimum tax does not save local companies

29.10

Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

29.10

Cuban national faces deportation after illegally crossing border into Estonia

08:48

Estonia's Belarusian community gathers to mark 'Night of Executed Poets'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: