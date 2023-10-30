Israel support rally takes place outside Riigikogu

The Israel Center, or the Estonian branch of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, and several other organizations, organized a rally in front of the Riigikogu in support of Israel on Sunday.

The crowd emphasized that Israel is fighting Hamas, a terrorist organization, and has the right and duty to protect its citizens and destroy future threats.

The Jewish Community of Estonia outlined its points in a message on social media:

"1. Israel has fallen victim to an unprovoked attack. Israel has the right and duty to protect its citizens and destroy the threat of terrorism in the future.

"2. We inform the general public that Estonia, like our allies in international organizations, continues to firmly stand by Israel.

"3. We express support for Israel, according to the call given in the Bible "Pray for peace for Jerusalem" (Psalm 122:6)

"4. We support the Jewish people in the fight against anti-Semitism both internationally and in the @Jewish Community of Estonia."

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 200 taken hostage during an attack by Hamas on October 7, the BBC reports.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory strikes on Gaza, in which more than 8,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has also sent troops and tanks into the territory.

