Tsahkna: It is important Israel-Hamas war does not spread across the region

Margus Tsahkna
Margus Tsahkna Source: ERR
Hamas' goal is to escalate the war across the Middle East and it is important that this does not happen, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Monday.

Tsahkna said Hamas bombs Israel constantly and the situation is very bad.

"The important thing is that it does not escalate into a region-wide conflict, a full-scale war, which is then completely out of control," the minister told "Ringvaade".

He said that statements also exacerbate the situation and can turn the conflict into religious warfare.

"One [part] is what is happening in Gaza, in Israel, and what is caused by Hamas. But the other is that we are seeing demonstrations all over the world, in Europe, everywhere. It's the kind of issue that's no longer about a military conflict somewhere, it's about different cultures, different religions, it's about calling people to stand up for their rights and to fight against somebody and it's on a very large scale," said Tsahkna.

"Hamas's aim is to achieve total escalation. Around the world," he said.

Tsahkna said Estonia repatriated Estonian citizens who wanted to leave the region last week. Ministry of Foreign Affairs data shows there are about 900 people with Estonian citizenship living in Israel. 

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 200 taken hostage during an attack by Hamas on October 7, the BBC reports.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out retaliatory strikes on Gaza, in which more than 8,000 people have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has also sent troops and tanks into the territory.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade, interview by Grete Lõbu

