ERR in Israel: War has united populace, but many lack trust in government

News
IDF armor near the Gaza boundary.
IDF armor near the Gaza boundary. Source: SCANPIX/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
News

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground troops are ready to enter the Gaza Strip if a political decision along those lines is forthcoming, ERR reports. Some ordinary Israelis say they fear the cost of such an action, and the ongoing war, however.

"Aktuaalne kaamera's" Astrid Kannel visited Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the sites attacked after Hamas militants broke out of Gaza on Saturday, and located barely 3km from the 1949-1950 armistice line.

The village of around 1,000 people stands empty while IDF personnel await any order which may come for the ground forces to enter Gaza. The Israeli government has given its consent in principle to the entry of ground forces.

Around 100 of Be'eri's residents were either killed or taken hostage into Gaza on October 7, when the attacks came early in the morning, on Shabbat, at a time when many were still sleeping.

IDF spokesperson Marcus Cheff told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that: "The IDF is ready to do what is necessary – and what is necessary is to uproot Hamas' leadership, its infrastructure, its munitions."

"This is a dangerous place to be, just next to the border – the Hamas terror organization fires mortars, they fire rockets, every single day"

Location of the Be'eri kibbutz (red pin) in relation to the Gaza Strip. Source: Google Maps

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that the war with Hamas has nonetheless unified Israelis, while at the same time has led to mistrust in the current government.

Carrie Keller-Lynn, political correspondent at online newspaper The Times of Israel, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that: "There is an absolute lack of a feeling of safety, and a definite public crisis in terms of trust in government."

"In fact, the government has really failed to reassure Israeli citizens after this attack that the Gaza and its cordon are under its control," Keller-Lynn went on.

"People are both pretty much unified in their belief that Hamas needs to be eradicated, but very much concerned about the cost of the war ahead – They believe that it will be very bloody."

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that Israel will have to take into account that, if a ground offensive into Gaza goes ahead, a response may come from another Iran-backed terror organization, Hezbollah, which is much stronger than Hamas and whose stronghold is in Lebanon, to the North.

IDF airstrikes on Gaza continue; thousands of deaths have occurred, on all sides.

U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken visited Israel earlier in the week, and pledged his country's full support, while Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did much the same, and also attended a press conference with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Astrid Kannel.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

Kallas: Car tax unpopularity behind Reform support slump, not 'scandal'

11:36

ERR in Israel: War has united populace, but many lack trust in government

10:26

Finnish investigators looking at 'heavy object' found near Balticconnector pipeline

09:53

Anett Kontaveit beats 2016 olympic champ in Luxembourg Masters

20.10

Ansip: Kallas' Russian transport scandal statements 'don't ring very true'

20.10

Not one cent designated for emergency shelters despite €198 million request

20.10

Estonian mixed doubles curling team claim top spot in world rankings

20.10

Tallinna FC Flora top womens' league with over a month left in season

20.10

State funds Estonian prosecutor general ICC bid to tune of €25,000

20.10

100 top sporting moments: Rally Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.10

Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn

20.10

EDF colonel: Russia still has four million artillery shells left

20.10

Latvian president: Close Baltic Sea if Russia behind Balticconnector damage

20.10

Party ratings: Isamaa rises to second-place behind Reform

20.10

Not one cent designated for emergency shelters despite €198 million request

20.10

Prime minister: Peace in Europe requires removal of 'gray zones'

20.10

Galleries: Tartu 2024 unveils European Capital of Culture program

19.10

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: