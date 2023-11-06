Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably

Event organizers stated the rally's aim as both commemorating the loss of life of Palestinians, particularly children, since the IDF began its strikes on Gaza, and what they called a blind eye turned by the Estonian government and those of other Western nations to the plight of those in Gaza.

The demonstration started at 3 p.m. at Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak); organizers also called for a raising of awareness of the situation from "reliable, academic sources and public information," and that the protest itself be a silent one.

In addition to calling for the Estonian government to condemn Israel's actions and call for a ceasefire, the dead in Gaza were commemorated by participants at Sunday's event, who could take a sheet of paper with the name of one of the victims printed on it, and place it on the ground.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Abdullah Al-Mujahid/Private library

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) did however remove a total of five people from the demonstration and has commenced misdemeanor proceedings against all five, in all cases relating to the controversial slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" – which a PPA spokesperson says can be interpreted both as an incitement to an international crime against humanity and as an anti-semitic statement, Postimees reports.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Abdullah Al-Mujahid/Private library

Editor's note: This article was updated to include information on the five misdemeanor proceedings initiated by the PPA.

