Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably

News
{{1699251420000 | amCalendar}}
Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Photo is illustrative.
Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak). Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A demonstration held in central Tallinn on Sunday in support of Palestine passed off peaceably, daily Postimees reports.

Event organizers stated the rally's aim as both commemorating the loss of life of Palestinians, particularly children, since the IDF began its strikes on Gaza, and what they called a blind eye turned by the Estonian government and those of other Western nations to the plight of those in Gaza.

The demonstration started at 3 p.m. at Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak); organizers also called for a raising of awareness of the situation from "reliable, academic sources and public information," and that the protest itself be a silent one.

In addition to calling for the Estonian government to condemn Israel's actions and call for a ceasefire, the dead in Gaza were commemorated by participants at Sunday's event, who could take a sheet of paper with the name of one of the victims printed on it, and place it on the ground.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Abdullah Al-Mujahid/Private library

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) did however remove a total of five people from the demonstration and has commenced misdemeanor proceedings against all five, in all cases relating to the controversial slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" – which a PPA spokesperson says can be interpreted both as an incitement to an international crime against humanity and as an anti-semitic statement, Postimees reports.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Abdullah Al-Mujahid/Private library

Editor's note: This article was updated to include information on the five misdemeanor proceedings initiated by the PPA.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:33

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal makes top 200 for the first time

11:07

Estonian government supports introduction of digital euro

10:33

Tiina Kaalep: Main goal facing Raadio 2 is to recoup lost listeners

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

10:15

Tartu's annual budget to increase next year, though cuts also needed

09:16

Live from 10.30 a.m.: Prime minister joins EU commissioner on recovery panel discussion

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

08:02

Kadri Tali elected new Eesti 200 Pärnu branch leader

07:45

Stoppage time goal keeps Levadia's league title chances alive with a game to go

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

04.11

Russia to temporarily close Ivangorod border crossing in February

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

05.11

Pärnu real estate market seeing more domestic buyers in recent years

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

04.11

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva defeats world number two

05.11

Lääne-Harju Municipality wraps radioactive waste disposal site preselection

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: