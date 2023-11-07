Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

Five protesters in Tallinn's Freedom Square were taken to a police station on Sunday to be questioned over the banner "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." PPA claims "there is a limit to freedom of expression," but journalists and attorneys disagree.

After the Sunday demonstration, which commemorated people killed in Gaza and expressed support for Palestine, the authorities brought misdemeanor proceedings against five people under the Penal Code section on offenses against humanity and international security (§151-1 Incitement of Hatred).

"The participants of the demonstration had been informed through the media as well as through the organizers that the justification of aggression and the use of material promoting anti-Semitism were forbidden, so the police removed five people from the demonstration and started misdemeanor proceedings against them on the basis of the article of the Penal Code on supporting and justifying international crime," Inna Toater, head of the investigation department of the Ida-Harju police station, told ERR.

Toater explained that all five incidents involved the use of the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" on a poster or verbally, which could be interpreted as a public display of an offense against humanity that calls for the end of the existence of the State of Israel. It is an anti-Semitic slogan," she said.

"There was no direct threat to anyone's property or life, but let's be mindful about the slogan itself. This paragraph (§ 151-1 Incitement to Hatred - ed.) does not require that anyone's health or life be directly in danger, it is precisely directed against the justification of a international crime," Toater said.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Ahmed Al Madani/Private library

§151 of the Penal Code was amended in 2023 to take out the clause "if this results in danger to the life, health or property of a person," making it applicable much more broadly. "The crime of incitement to hatred is precisely the creation of an abstract threat and a background of hatred, not a concrete threat situation," Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (Reform) explained when the amendment was introduced.

The minister explained at the time that the proposal does not intend to make critical or even shocking opinions a crime and that the amendment does not prohibit people from expressing their opinions, even if they may offend certain groups in society. "But everyone must be protected against hate speech. /.../ The criminal law lever should be applied as a last resort when hate speech goes beyond the expression of an opinion protected by freedom of expression and poses a real threat to the security of society," the minister said.

While the new law is more restrictive, what is permitted and what is not is ultimately going to be determined by case law, namely how the Estonian courts will be interpreting the real risk and influence on public order of each individual act, the ministry explained.

Kalle Laanet (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Yes, merely the saying alone 'from the river to the sea ...' does not mean much, but there is a deeper rationale why these proceedings are initiated. There is a limit to freedom of expression. It cannot be used to break the law. This phrase was used in contravention of section 151-1 of the Penal Code," Toater said.

Toater told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the police warned the organizers of Sunday's demonstration in advance against using this particular slogan.

"In fact, the organizer had been informed that this particular slogan was prohibited, that it should not be used. And during the demonstration we also reminded the organizer and they made a comment to the crowd, and then the chanting of that slogan in the crowd stopped," Toater said.

Jaan Ginter, a legal scholar and professor of criminology at the University of Tartu, told ERR that if the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is interpreted in the way it is interpreted internationally, it means a threat to people's lives and health. "The utterance of this slogan means that the other side can start reacting very strongly," Ginter said. "The police did the right thing by reacting. We don't want Estonia to be seen in the international media as a country that does not respond to this slogan," the legal scholar said.

"Sound Off: Solidarity with Palestine" protest at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Sunday. November 5, 2023. Source: Ahmed Al Madani/Private library

Ginter said it was most likely that the people who were removed from the demonstration for using the slogan did not understand the meaning of it themselves and chanted it without thinking it through. "I don't think they should be punished," Ginter said.

"It was reasonable for the police to take notice of it because, well, people simply need to get a better understanding of the situation and recognize that it is not acceptable for us, in Estonia, to use such a slogan. The question at hand is whether it is judicious to start this procedure with serious intention and impose penalties, or whether it would be wiser to restrict ourselves to merely improving people's knowledge on the issue," Ginter told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that it is important that public debates are conducted in a peaceful and reasonable manner and it is important to avoid provocative situations. For example, the police must act earlier and not only when a risk situation has already arisen.

"The police must intervene to prevent all types of scenarios from arising, and the topic of international conflict is very much on the agenda everywhere in European countries," he said.

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Journalist Krister Paris wrote in the daily Eesti Päevaleht that the removal of protesters by the police is no small matter. "Deprivation of liberty is the ultimate deprivation of fundamental rights and should be considered only in extreme cases. Rhymes of doubtful interpretation are not among them. Who did they directly threaten? Did they unequivocally call for the killing of Jews? If not, then freedom of speech should be paramount. Even if the demonstrators wished for the disintegration of a country, what's wrong with that? I also wish, for example, that Russia in its present form did not exist on our doorstep," Paris wrote.

A free speech lawyer who spoke to ERR about the case said that if the state wants to criminalize speech, why don't we, for example, ban all Soviet symbols associated with crimes against humanity in public spaces?

The phrase in English about Palestinian freedom from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea has become a talking point in other European countries as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!