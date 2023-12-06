PPA banned November Tartu demonstration planned in support of Palestinians

News
Tartu town hall.
Tartu town hall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in November banned a public event aimed at demonstrating support for the Palestinian people, citing a provision in domestic law that prohibits meetings which incite hatred and violence.

The PPA on November 9 were notified of the registration of a public meeting whose stated aims were to plan and organize a peaceful, international public gathering in Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in Central Tartu (pictured). The gathering was to have been held on November 18.

The PPA says it wished to ascertain, from a representative of the organizers, what content might be utilized in messages displayed on placards, in order to review these in advance; the PPA also suggested considering an alternative location, as work on constructing a temporary ice rink in the Town Hall Square might not have been completed by the desired time.

Representative of the event's organizers Agnes Joyet suggested the intersection of Küün and Uueturu streets, also in Central Tartu, as an alternative, suitable location.

She then sent PPA officers examples of the planned placard texts as requested; these were, among other statements, that: "Muhu saare suurusel alal elab 2,2 miljonit inimest, keda pommitab tuumariik!" "2.2 million people live in an area the size of Muhu island, and are being bombed by a nuclear power!"; "Lõpp tsiviilisikute hukkamisele!" ("End the execution of civilians,"); "Palestiinlastel on õigus elule" ("Palestinians have the right to live"); and "Ära ole genotsiidi/tuhandete tsiviilisikute tapmise vaikiv pealtvaataja" ("Don't be a silent spectator to the genocide/killing of thousands of civilians").

Joyet also noted that given the public nature of the gathering, organizers could not forecast all eventualities over potential placard texts which participants might bring with them.

She said: "Naturally, as soon as we notice any slogans, on anyone's placards, which are clearly an incitement to violence or illegal activity, we will request that these be removed."

Additionally, Joyet stated that the firm desire of the organizers was for a peaceful gathering, a reasonable exchange of ideas, and a free expression of opinions.

The PPA however decided not to grant permission for the planned public event to go ahead on November 19, at any location, and notified the organizers of that decision the day before the planned demonstration.

ERR has obtained the letter, which was classified confidential in the document register through to the year 2098, issuing the decision.

Authored by Siim Linnard, PPA Southern Prefecture captain, the letter stated that: "The Tartu PPA station weighed up making a decision, and came to the conclusion that it would not permit this public meeting to take place."

"We have declined this, since other citizens may also appear at the meeting you have organized, but utilizing placards that may contain justification for aggression," Linnard went on in the letter.

In the letter declining permission for the event to go ahead, Linnard cited a provision of domestic Estonian law which prohibits the organization or holding of a gathering which incites hatred, violence or discrimination on the basis of nationality, race, skin color, sex, language, origin, religion, sexual orientation, political belief, property or social status.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

Another segment of Central Tallinn's streets reopens, in one direction

15:25

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

14:50

Hussar believes opposition could back down after state budget adopted

14:39

Eesti 200 MP: Party not supportive of tying hate speech bill to motion of confidence

14:10

Survey shows cyclists in Tallinn almost doubled in last year

13:08

Public conciliator ends negotiations over teachers' pay

12:33

Estonia miss out on Women's Nations League promotion after defeat to Israel

12:24

PPA banned November Tartu demonstration planned in support of Palestinians

11:57

Nordic Fibreboard CEO quits over differences with main shareholder

11:37

Defense ministry looking at extending Estonia's maritime control zone

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings Updated

04.12

Tallinn's Sveta Bar to close doors for good in new year

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

07:35

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

05.12

European commissioner not in favor of building nuclear power plant in Estonia

05.12

Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

04.12

Estonian state plans to end universal electricity service in May

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: