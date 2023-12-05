Police impose fines on 5 participants in demonstration in support of Palestine

Police fined five people who were removed from November demonstration in support of Palestine.

The police stated that they had removed a total of five people from the demonstration and opened misdemeanor cases against them under Article 151-1 of the Penal Code, which deals with incitement to hatred.

Misdemeanor decisions were handed down on December 5, and fines applied.

The police did not disclose the amounts of the fines because the decisions have not yet taken effect. The decisions can be appealed within 15 days.

Police removed five people from a demonstration in Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse valjak) and took them to a police station for further questioning, after which cases were opened. The people in question were using the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Paragraph 151-1 of the Penal Code has been amended last June, but is now shelved due to the prolonged filibuster in the parliament (the draft bill has over 600 amendments). The new law will criminalize hate speech and make its application broader.

