Mihkelson: If we lose in Ukraine, we will also lose in Middle East

News
Marko Mihkelson and Ine Eriksen Søreide.
Marko Mihkelson and Ine Eriksen Søreide. Source: Erik Peinar / Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

MPs from Norway discussed global affairs, including Russia, Ukraine, and NATO with their Estonian counterparts on Wednesday during a visit to Estonia.

The Foreign Affairs Committee and the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu met with the delegation of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Parliament of Norway.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson welcomed his Norwegian colleagues and said that Russia's aggression against Ukraine continued to be a priority for us.

"There is also a war going on in the Middle East, and we see connections between them. If we lose in Ukraine, we will lose everywhere, including in the Middle East," Mihkelson said.

He pointed out that Russia's as well as China's strategic goals were for the long term, and that Russia's position was strong enough to continue pursuing these goals for a long time and to do so at the cost of the well-being of its people.

"Russia's aim is to end the hegemony of the USA and to destroy the security architecture of Europe. Next year, they will spend 60 percent of their state budget on war, and this is only the public part of military expenses. The Allies must not underestimate that," the MP stated.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee underlined that Norway's assistance to Ukraine was of great value, but noted that the allies still did not have a common vision of what the end of this war should be.

"The Ukrainians have a strong will to fight, but they need technology and ammunition. Our assistance must remain steadfastly strong. It is also important that Sweden became a member of NATO as soon as possible," he said.

Deputy Chairman of the National Defence Committee Leo Kunnas (EKRE) and member of the National Defence Committee Meelis Kiili (Reform), as well as members of the Foreign Affairs Committee Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) and Anti Poolamets (EKRE) also participated in the meeting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

01.11

Final chance to see Katja Novitskova's 'Random Forest' at Noblessner

01.11

Tallinn Airport sees 10 percent profit increase in Q3

01.11

Tartu's riverbank redevelopment wins tourism award

01.11

Minister starts process to change name of Mustvee's Benito Agirre tänav

01.11

Mihkelson: If we lose in Ukraine, we will also lose in Middle East

01.11

Political party Parempoolsed has debts totaling €265,000

01.11

EKRE chairman: Isamaa's rise comes at the expense of liberal parties

01.11

Bank of Estonia economist: Slow economic recovery a danger to jobs

01.11

Auvere power plant repairs extended until mid-November

01.11

EKRE submits almost 2,700 amendments to next year's state budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

31.10

10 Narva police officers laid off due to language insufficiency

01.11

Norstat ratings: Isamaa overtakes the Reform Party

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: