PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

News
Henri Laupmaa.
Henri Laupmaa. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has filed a suspicion against the NGO "Infograafika ja Ergonoomika Instituut," which operates the online platform "Toeta.me," and its sole board member Henri Laupmaa, for the alleged misappropriation of funds. Among other projects, the platform has been involved in collecting donations to support Ukraine. The Prosecutor's Office did not disclose any further details.

In mid-September, the Prosecutor's Office, Northern District, opened criminal proceedings to verify information received by both the PPA and the Prosecutor's Office regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds collected during a charity project by the online donation platform "Toeta.me."

"The PPA has filed a suspicion against both the operator of the Toeta.me platform, the non-profit organization "Infographics and Ergonomics Institute," and the sole member of the board of directors of that non-profit organization, Henri Laupmaa, for the large-scale misappropriation of funds," a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office stressed that the case is at a preliminary stage, with things subject to change during the subsequent proceedings. Consequently, it did not disclose the precise content of the allegations at this stage, nor will it comment on any other details related to the proceedings.

The ongoing criminal proceedings are being conducted by the Economic Crimes Department of the PPA's Northern Prefecture and led by the Prosecutor's Office, Northern District.

ERR has requested comments from Henri Laupmaa regarding the issue and will publish them as soon as possible.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:37

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

21:06

Gallery: Kumu exhibition showcases three Baltic female artists' works

20:11

Foreign minister opens Ukrainian bridge rebuilt with Estonia's support

19:45

Tartu residents can vote in participative budget from October 5

19:11

Tallinn's Christmas Market returns on December 1

18:43

PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

18:12

Survey: Customers losing interest in domestic food products

17:51

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

17:35

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

17:20

Education minister has not intervened in Mailis Reps case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

02.10

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

02.10

Top NATO general: All of society must pitch in to secure eastern flank

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: