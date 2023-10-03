PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has filed a suspicion against the NGO "Infograafika ja Ergonoomika Instituut," which operates the online platform "Toeta.me," and its sole board member Henri Laupmaa, for the alleged misappropriation of funds. Among other projects, the platform has been involved in collecting donations to support Ukraine. The Prosecutor's Office did not disclose any further details.

In mid-September, the Prosecutor's Office, Northern District, opened criminal proceedings to verify information received by both the PPA and the Prosecutor's Office regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds collected during a charity project by the online donation platform "Toeta.me."

"The PPA has filed a suspicion against both the operator of the Toeta.me platform, the non-profit organization "Infographics and Ergonomics Institute," and the sole member of the board of directors of that non-profit organization, Henri Laupmaa, for the large-scale misappropriation of funds," a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office stressed that the case is at a preliminary stage, with things subject to change during the subsequent proceedings. Consequently, it did not disclose the precise content of the allegations at this stage, nor will it comment on any other details related to the proceedings.

The ongoing criminal proceedings are being conducted by the Economic Crimes Department of the PPA's Northern Prefecture and led by the Prosecutor's Office, Northern District.

ERR has requested comments from Henri Laupmaa regarding the issue and will publish them as soon as possible.

