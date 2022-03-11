Tallinn kindergartens ready to accept 1,000 Ukrainian children

Tallinn is ready to offer 1,000 kindergarten places to newly-arrived Ukrainian children after they have been granted residency permits. At least a third of the refugees from Ukraine are children.

Head of the Tallinn Board of Education Andres Pajula told ERR on Thursday the city can immediately offer up 1,000 spaces and when that number is exceeded, new solutions will be found.

Ukrainian children will be admitted on the same basis as local children.

Pajula added there is no shortage of competent kindergarten teachers and linguistic issues will be overcome.

"Today, in Tallinn's educational institutions, there are children of very different nationalities, be they Indonesians, Syrians or children of any other nationality, and they are all integrated into these groups or educational institutions," said Pajula. "We are one part of a greater Europe and we have that capability."

