Riigikogu speaker discusses supporting Ukraine with British MPs

Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) discussed assistance to Ukraine helping of war refugees with British MPs in Tallinn on Thursday.

Ratas spoke with Labour Party Keir Starmer and Shadow Secretary of State for Defence of the UK John Healey. They also discussed energy security and cyber defence.

The speaker underlined Estonia and the United Kingdom close relations and thanked the UK for their contribution to Baltic air policing.

"At present, we have to act with greater unity to help Ukraine," Ratas said. "The world has changed a lot in a short time, and several countries have also made historical decisions in granting military aid to Ukraine and in enforcing sanctions."

Starmer and Healey also visited British NATO troops stationed at Tapa military base.

Healey wrote on social media after the visit: "Labour is deeply proud of our Armed Forces and the role they play in protecting Britain and our allies."

Along with @Keir_Starmer, it was a huge honour to meet British troops stationed in Estonia as part of our NATO commitment. Labour is deeply proud of our Armed Forces and the role they play in protecting Britain and our allies. pic.twitter.com/wgycOsfJqj — John Healey MP (@JohnHealey_MP) March 11, 2022

