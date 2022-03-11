More than 14,000 war refugees have arrived in Estonia from Ukraine

More than 14,000 displaced people from Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since Russia declared war on the country two weeks ago.

Statistics from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) published on Friday show, that between February 27 and March 10, a total of 14,265 Ukrainian citizens entered Estonia.

Of these 4,953 have been children and approximately 3,476 people were transiting through the country and are not expected to stay.

This means the country has accepted 10,789 people so far. Among the arrivals are also some Ukrainian citizens who had the right to stay in Estonia before February 24.

Yesterday, 1,777 Ukrainian citizens, including 702 children, arrived in Estonia.

Aid agencies and local governments are calling on the government to offer more centralized support. They say help is needed to find new arrivals jobs and long-term accommodation.

On Thursday, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported 4,300 Ukrainians had arrived in the country. Of these, several hundred were in transit. The total number of arrivals was around 5,000 in Lithuania, broadcaster LRT said yesterday.

