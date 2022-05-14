Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

An assortment of vintage buses are to journey across Tallinn Sunday lunchtime, marking Tallinn Day. Members of the public will be able to ride on the old-school buses, of which there are ten.

The parade is also the prelude to celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of regular bus services in Tallinn, the city's government said via a press release.

The rally starts at 12.30 p.m. at Freedom square (Vabaduse väljak), and passengers can alight on a first-come, first-serve basis. The procession will then make its way across town, to Kadriorg Park.

The route will travel west on Kaarli pst, then north into Toompuiestee and make its way around the city center in a clockwise direction, via Mere pst, Pärnu mnt, Liivalaia, Narva mnt and Koidula, terminating at the Kadriorg stadium parking lot.

Public transport vehicles built between 1962 and 1989 and formerly in service not only in Estonia, but also Sweden, Denmark and the former East Germany, will be on display, taken from collections owned by Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS, Lux Express, GoBus and Scania Eesti.

Passengers staying in Kadriorg will also be able to watch the AHHAA Science Theatre performance from 3 p.m., followed by an open-air concert featuring Estonian live artists and the Prime Orchestra, who have come from war-torn Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Events marking Tallinn Day started Friday; more information is here.

The following Sunday, May 22, also sees a family event taking place in Freedom square, 12.00 noon to 3.00 p.m., to mark the actual centennial of public transport buses in the Estonian capital.

