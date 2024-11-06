X!

Canine distemper killing Saaremaa's foxes

Saaremaa hunters have found dozens of dead foxes in the forests this fall. Analysis by the Agriculture and Food Board showed one of the animals had canine distemper.

Ive Kuningas, leader of the "Saarte Jahimeeste Selts" hunting club, said the number of dead foxes has not been seen for 20 years. More than 100 have been found so far.

"We decided to take a broader approach and reached out to the Veterinary and Food Board and asked whether it would be possible to investigate what is wrong with our foxes. They requested that we send them a fox carcass for examination, and unfortunately, their response confirmed that canine distemper is present in our forests," Kuningas said.

Canine distemper is not contagious to humans but can be passed on to pets. Kuningas suggested owners get their dogs vaccinated against it.

Terje Oper, the leading specialist at the Agriculture and Food Board's western district, said the virus affects foxes and raccoons.

She said the agency has not received any information that hundreds of animals have started dying on Saaremaa.

"A fox was brought to us, and we sent it to the laboratory for examination, requesting results for rabies, canine distemper, and avian flu. The results, which arrived late last week, ruled out rabies and avian flu but, unfortunately, confirmed the presence of canine distemper."

Oper said canine distemper is spreading across the island, but not on the mainland.

"We still have a few more animals under examination. Once we have those results, we will be able to determine the extent of its spread across the island. All dog and ferret owners should act responsibly by ensuring their pets are vaccinated with a comprehensive vaccine at veterinary clinics.," she stressed.

The specialist could not say how long it will circulate in Saaremaa.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

