Spring rabies vaccination campaign ends

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) placed more than 122,000 doses of rabies vaccine in the forest during its spring campaign which ended this week.

Ave-Ly Toomvap, the chief specialist of the PTA's Department of Animal Health and Welfare, said the scheme again went according to plan. It targeted raccoon dogs and foxes.

"Hundreds of thousands of vaccine pellets were sown in the forests of north-east and south-east Estonia, which will be found and eaten by wild animals in the coming days, thus providing protection against rabies," she explained.

The pellets are made of fishmeal which animals seek out and eat. The PTA says they are usually found within four days and are not placed close to bodies of water or cities. They are harmless for humans if accidentally consumed, but if found, the pellets should be left where they are.

Toomvap added Estonia is a rabies-free country, but as the disease is still widespread in Russia, it can reach Estonia through the migration of wild animals or by an infected pet.

"According to ADIS (Animal Disease Information System), rabies has been diagnosed this year in Europe in Hungary, France, Poland and Bulgaria, as well as in Turkey and Moldova," the expert said.

Toomvap said rabies is a serious disease that can damage the nervous system of both humans and animals.

"Rabies cannot be cured, but it is 100 percent preventable. The best way to do this is to vaccinate animals. So be vigilant and vaccinate both wild and domestic animals," she added.

The next vaccination campaign takes place in the autumn.

