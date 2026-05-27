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Estonia plans to scrap health certificates for food workers

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Self-serve soup at a cafe. Photo is illustrative.
Self-serve soup at a cafe. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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The Ministry of Social Affairs plans to end mandatory health certificates for food service workers in 2028, shifting responsibility for food safety checks to employers.

The change would replace pre-employment medical checks with a risk-based system focused on workplace hygiene, training and employer oversight.

Food handler health certificates are currently issued after a medical exam by a family doctor or nurse and come at a cost, paid either by employers or workers.

One parent recently complained on social media about the extensive testing required, including X-rays and stool samples. They questioned whether it is necessary if tuberculosis (TB) hasn't been diagnosed in children in years, adding that salmonella would show up almost immediately as well.

The updated plan is included in a new bill of amendments to the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act that has passed its first reading in the Riigikogu.

MP Irja Lutsar (Eesti 200), a medical doctor and one of the leading lawmakers behind the bill, said the current system only provides a single snapshot of a patient's health anyway.

"Someone may not carry a disease right now, but could have it a week later," she said.

Lutsar also pointed to typhoid as an example of a rare but serious infection that people can remain carriers of long after recovering.

Ministry promises shift to ongoing measures

The Social Affairs Ministry said current rules in food and other service sectors rely too heavily on one-time medical checks that do nothing to guarantee ongoing safety.

Under the new model, employers would assess infection risks and implement measures such as hygiene training, cleaning protocols and sending sick employees home.

Employers could also order additional health checks if needed.

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Editor: Jette Marie Mäggi, Aili Vahtla

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