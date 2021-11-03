Family doctors recommend keeping schools open

News
Rapla Medical Center
Rapla Medical Center Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Family doctors are recommending the state keep schools open and maintain in-class learning for vaccinated students. Family doctors say that students should take a rapid test before going to school, making things safer for students and teachers alike.

The Estonian Family Medicine Association, the Estonian Junior Doctor Association and the Estonian Family Nurses Association wrote an appeal in which they ask for the state's help in solving the coronavirus crisis and in limiting the damage. 

In their statement, the family doctors call for keeping the schools open, halting school outbreaks of Covid, increasing vaccination coverage among the elderly, preventing social isolation and also resolving issues of mental health as their main goals.

To achieve these goals, the family doctors are asking the schools and hobby schools open for as long as possible.

In the case of closing schools, it should be taken into account whether it might be possible to vaccinate in the specified age group.

Contact learning for vaccinated children has to be maintained; family doctors say that closing schools and hobby education should be a last step, one which should be used if all other solutions haven't worked.

School outbreaks can also be headed off with the use of rapid tests, which should be done three times a week under parental supervision, and not in schools, the family doctors noted.

When testing at home, the student can stay at home immediately if testing positive. The doctors said that testing at home is also safer for the child. Furthermore, taking the test may cause the child to sneeze, which in itself releases virus particles into the air.

Family doctors added that treating people with coronavirus symptoms and their close contacts should be harmonized.

Several towns have been sending schools on remote learning, including Pärnu and Narva, while Tallinn has prolonged a one-week remote learning period for grades 4-8 this week, into next week as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:15

Competition Authority: Electricity market heavily import-dependent

18:48

Center unanimously approves Tiit Terik as new culture minister

18:47

Reform opposed to cutting VAT on electricity

18:34

Narva councilor suspected of vote-buying suspended for at least 3 months

17:44

Kaarel Tarand: Another block in the tower of knowledge

17:02

Family doctors recommend keeping schools open

16:21

Health Board: New restrictions established too late

15:38

Minister: No major cabinet-level reshuffle in wake of Ott departure

14:54

Health minister: New round of Covid restrictions being prepared

14:28

Tallinn municipal schools grades 4-8 to continue remote learning next week

13:54

42 days late, 70 percent of adults vaccinated against Covid at least once

13:17

Critic: I should be new culture minister

12:53

Global Estonian Report: November 3-10

12:24

Doctors want government to set limit for coronavirus treatment beds

11:55

Kallas joins call to include female leadership in climate change debate

11:22

Ratas on Ott resignation: Coalitions always require compromises

10:49

Health Board: 610 hospitalized patients, 2,306 new cases, 13 deaths

10:31

Eesti 200 calls for Narva councilor resignation after police investigation

09:56

Party ratings: EKRE maintains slight lead over Reform

09:28

Tänak pulls out of WRC season finale for personal reasons

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.11

EU: Coconut 'milk' on sale in Estonia must be relabeled

01.11

Estonia's new coronavirus restrictions from November 1

10:49

Health Board: 610 hospitalized patients, 2,306 new cases, 13 deaths

02.11

Anneli Ott resigns as culture minister Updated

14:54

Health minister: New round of Covid restrictions being prepared

01.11

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

02.11

Health minister: Ott resignation won't spell changes to Covid restrictions

02.11

Finland investigating alleged aerial incursion by Estonian jet Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: