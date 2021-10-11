Virologist: Third doses for elderly should move at a faster pace

Virologist Andres Merits told Vikerradio's morning program on Monday that the third coronavirus vaccine doses need to be injected at a faster pace for the elderly, especially bearing in mind the impending school half-term break.

Merits said: "I'm somewhat disappointed that they haven't been injected widely. I would have hoped that during this and the next week, all people who wanted to be vaccinated aged 70+, would be vaccinated. I don't know why it hasn't been done."

He said that the third dose is very effective, and will decrease the burden on hospitals.

"If I read the calendar correctly, the school holiday starts in two weeks' time, and this brings along with it visiting parents and grandparents. But the infection is widely spreading among schoolchildren. It's not difficult to figure out the consequences," Merits continued.

Merits added that not all people should get a third dose, but it's primarily meant for people aged 50+.

"Needing hospital treatment increases among over 50-year-old vaccinated people. Israel's new data shows that after the third dose, group infection decreases by five times, falling ill by 11 times and severe illness by 20 times."

Merits noted that staying away from both the virus and vaccination is highly unlikely. "Many people mistakenly think that they can't get vaccinated due to their health. But there are actually not a lot of such people. Around a couple of dozen. Most reasons that are given are actually reasons to get vaccinated."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!