Partial distance learning to continue in Narva

Children in Narva will continue with distance learning next week after an agreement was struck between the city council and the Health Board.

The agency proposed children in grades 5-8 stay off school until November 12.

Children in grades 1-4 and 9-12 will be allowed to continue in class.

In Narva, a quarter of new coronavirus cases are diagnosed in children aged 11-15, the Health Board said.

The coronavirus infection rate is on the rise in Narva and the Ida-Viru County region has Estonia's lowest vaccination rate.

Many schools in Tallinn and Pärnu have also moved their studies to distance learning to try and reduce infection rates in both cities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!