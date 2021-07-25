Narva local becomes Russian national football team manager

Narva-born former footballer Valery Karpin has been appointed new Russian national team manager.

Karpin will replace Stanislav Cherchesov, who stepped down after Russia crashed out of the European Championships this summer after finishing bottom of their group.

His playing career included caps for Russia, while he was manager of Russian Premiere League side FC Rostov up until his appointment, a role which he will retain in tandem, at least for the next six months.

Karpin, 52, has signed a deal through to year-end 2021, with the option to extend, BNS reports.

Prior to joining Rostov as manager in December 2017, Karpin had managed (then) La Liga side Real Mallorca, FC Armavir (then called Torpedo Armavir and in the top-flight at the time) and Spartak Moscow.

His clubs as a player included La Liga team Celta de Vigo and, again, Spartak, with whom he won the league three times.

A right-sided midfielder, Karpin was capped 73 times scoring 17 goals, before retirement in 2005.

